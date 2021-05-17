✩ ✩ NEU: 10 % Fixzins mit Impfstoff Plus Aktienanleihe auf 💉 Johnson & Johnson, 💉 Moderna und 💉 Pfizer - 2 Jahre - anfängliche Plus Barriere bei 60 % ✩ ✩-w-
17.05.2021 15:27:00

Dynamic Funds announces May 2021 cash distributions for Dynamic Active ETFs

TORONTO, May 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Dynamic Funds today announced the May 2021 cash distributions for two of the Dynamic Active ETFs listed on the TSX, which pay on a monthly basis. Unitholders of record on May 25, 2021 will receive cash distributions for the respective ETFs payable on May 28, 2021. The details of the cash distribution amounts per unit are as follows:

Dynamic Active ETF

Ticker symbol 
(TSX)

Cash distribution
per unit ($)

Distribution
frequency

Dynamic Active International Dividend ETF

DXW

0.058

Monthly

Dynamic Active Retirement Income+ ETF

DXR

0.083

Monthly

For more information about these and the other Dynamic Active ETFs, please visit Dynamic.ca/ETF.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. The securities held by the ETFs can change at any time without notice. Investments in ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Dynamic Funds
Dynamic Funds is a division of 1832 Asset Management L.P., which offers a range of wealth management solutions, including mutual funds, actively managed ETFs, investment solutions for private clients, institutional clients and managed asset programs. 1832 Asset Management L.P. is a limited partnership, the general partner of which is wholly owned by Scotiabank. ® Dynamic Funds is a registered trademark of its owner, used under license.

Website: www.dynamic.ca | Twitter:@DynamicFunds | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/dynamic-funds/

Nachrichten
