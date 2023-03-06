|
06.03.2023 05:09:52
Dynamic Island On Every iPhone 15? New Leak Shakes Up Apple's Game For 2023
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) could bring some never-seen-before changes to its upcoming iPhone 15 series slated for a 2023 launch — and it might shake up the game. What Happened: ShrimpApplePro, a reliable Apple hardware leaker, shared a video on Twitter about iPhone 15 lineup, saying that it is sourced from Douyin, TikTok's counterpart in China, but "it's real."See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) ShareGoôd morning! Here's is the real life video of the front glass panel of the iPhone 15 series, i was able to confirm its authenticity with my source. It's real! pic.twitter.com/5BkI0OFgz9— ShrimpApplePro ...Full story available on Benzinga.com
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Benzinga"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!