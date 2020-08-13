Dynamics 365 Business Central Partner, BroadPoint, Named a Top 100 VAR by Accounting Today

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BroadPoint Inc. , a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, CRM and business intelligence solutions, has been named to the 2020 Top 100 Value-Added Resellers (VARs) list by Accounting Today.

The Accounting Today VAR 100 list recognizes the leading resellers of accounting and ERP solutions based on revenue as well as number of employees and what products they offer.

BroadPoint specializes in Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation services with expertise in Microsoft Business Central, Dynamics GP, CRM, and Power BI. BroadPoint provides these technologies, along with consulting services, to hundreds of clients throughout the country.

A top Microsoft Gold Partner since 2001, BroadPoint has led over 4,000 successful Microsoft implementation, migration, upgrade, and optimization projects.

BroadPoint's Senior Director of Sales and Partnerships Jennifer Margiotta states, "We are honored to be named to Accounting Today's Top 100 VAR list for 2020. We would like to thank our loyal clients for their business and hope to continue providing the quality and range of services that have placed us on this list year after year."

Learn more about BroadPoint , read our client testimonials , or schedule a free virtual consultation with an ERP expert .

About BroadPoint

BroadPoint is an award-winning Microsoft partner offering technology solutions and consulting services. Since 2001, BroadPoint has delivered technology and business intelligence applications including Microsoft Dynamics for CRM and ERP, Microsoft Azure Cloud services, and ASI's iMIS for member management. Headquartered just outside of Washington, D.C., BroadPoint serves more than 400 clients in 33 states. Learn more at www.broadpoint.net.

About Accounting Today

Accounting Today is a leading provider of online business news for the tax and accounting community, offering breaking news, in-depth features, insightful editorial analysis, and a host of Web-related resources and services. Learn more at www.accountingtoday.com.

Contact: Alex Quinn, aquinn@broadpoint.net

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dynamics-365-business-central-partner-broadpoint-named-a-top-100-var-by-accounting-today-301112135.html

SOURCE BroadPoint