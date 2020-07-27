Dynanet Focus of CMMI® Case Study

ELKRIDGE, Md., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A new case study from the CMMI Institute reveals the performance improvements that Dynanet gained after adopting high-maturity best practices from the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). Those best practices promote a quantitative framework of performance goals, objectives, and indicators that are transforming Dynanet into a data-driven organization, raising employee morale, and improving the decision making. Following CMMI best practices was the basis of Dynanet's recent Maturity Level 5 rating and enabled these improvements on a large software maintenance contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS):

92 percent decrease in the average number of high-priority defects found within 30 days of software delivery

52 percent decrease in the rate of all software defects found after unit testing

41 percent decrease in the time to resolve questions about possible defects

64 percent improvement in the accuracy of effort estimates

The CMMI Institute published the case study (which can be downloaded from https://cmmiinstitute.com/resource-files/public/dynanet-continuing-its-process-improvement-journey) in June 2020. Besides the improvements already mentioned, the case study also highlights Dynanet's ongoing corporate commitment to quality and performance improvement spanning over a decade. Dynanet received its first CMMI rating and ISO 9001 certification in 2009.

CMMI® is a capability improvement framework used by the best companies of all sizes across many industries. Five of the "Fortune World's Most Admired Companies" had at least one organizational unit with an active CMMI® rating and the Fortune #1 or #2 company in 13 different industries used CMMI®. Over 10,000 organizations in 106 countries have used CMMI® to improve their capabilities and performance. Only 11 percent of all reported appraisals in 2018 resulted in a Maturity Level 4 or 5 rating. An ML5 rating means Dynanet continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and needs, and applies quantitative techniques to understand its results.

Dynanet provides system integration services to solve complex business problems. We create responsive solutions in the areas of Agile Application Development, Robotic Process Automation, System Engineering, Public/Private/Hybrid-Cloud Infrastructure Operations and Management, Program Management, and Blockchain Enablement. While we understand there is no one-size-fits-all approach, we ensure that you have contact with our key personnel that provide superior knowledge in their technical approaches and solutions. For more information, please visit Dynanet's website at www.dynanetcorp.com.

