Dynata Launches New Marketplace to Revolutionize Access to First-Party Consumer Data

Market researchers can now easily integrate preferred sample sources, including Dynata's superior first-party data, through one automated platform.

DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, introduces Dynata Marketplace, an integrated, multi-supplier, automated research platform. Dynata Marketplace enables researchers to seamlessly blend Dynata's global, high-quality, first-party consumer data with multiple third-party data providers, within a single platform, to conduct research studies around the world.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata, commented, "For the first time, companies can now easily access our reliable, scalable first-party data together with data suppliers of their choice. The Dynata Marketplace streamlines research operations, reducing cost and complexity of research for our customers, while providing intuitive control over projects through a single, integrated data platform."

The new marketplace is the only automated, multi-supplier platform that provides direct access to Dynata's industry-leading permissioned, first-party data, covering over 60 million consumers worldwide. Additionally, it offers customers a unique customized approach compared to other programmatic insights exchanges. Dynata Marketplace gives clients the ability to tailor their own private marketplace comprised of preferred consumer data suppliers, rather than requiring them to select from a predetermined list of providers.

"Clients who love working with Dynata but want to source survey data from multiple suppliers, have been clear about their desire for a simple, unified access point to Dynata's data alongside that of other data suppliers," said EVP of Product Development, Tiama Hanson-Drury. "We created a private marketplace to meet this need and provide the capabilities researchers want within a single platform, superior to any currently available alternative," she added.

Dynata Marketplace is accessible within Dynata's Samplify automated research platform, a scalable solution that provides a single point of access for research studies, worldwide. It offers 24/7 access to research data and an A-to-Z toolset that includes survey scripting, targeting and selection, data visualization, and analytical tools. Clients have three options for service delivery:

A self-service solution through Samplify's secure portal, enabling clients to log in and leverage the private marketplace as a DIY tool, or together, with guidance from Dynata's support team.

through Samplify's secure portal, enabling clients to log in and leverage the private marketplace as a DIY tool, or together, with guidance from Dynata's support team. As a programmatic solution that is fully integrated with a client's own systems, enabled through an API.

that is fully integrated with a client's own systems, enabled through an API. As a fully-managed service with consultative assistance from Dynata's deeply experienced team.

About Dynata

Dynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com .

