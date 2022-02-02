02.02.2022 13:00:28

Dynatrace Boosts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022 and provided outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.66 to $0.67 per share on total revenues between $922 million and $924 million.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $0.63 to $0.65 per share on total revenues between $913 million and $919 million.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on revenues of $917.35 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.15 to $0.16 per share on total revenues between $245 million and $247 million. The Street is looking for earnings of $0.15 per share on revenues of $246.60 million for the quarter.

For the third quarter, the company reported net income of $14.59 million or $0.05 per share, down from $18.42 million or $0.06 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income were $0.18 per share, compared to $0.19 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenue for the quarter increased to $240.77 million from $182.91 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.18 per share on revenues of $234.30 million for the quarter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dynatrace Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten