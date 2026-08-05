Dynatrace Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PPPE / ISIN: US2681501092

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05.08.2026 15:10:58

Dynatrace Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook: CFO Jim Benson To Resign; Stock Surges 12.5% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the second quarter. The company also raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, while trimming annual revenue outlook.

For the second quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.48 to $0.49 per share on total revenues between $565 million and $570 million.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.97 to $1.99 per share on total revenues between $2.306 billion and $2.320 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.93 to $1.95 per share on total revenues between $2.317 billion and $2.335 billion.

Dynatrace also announced that Jim Benson will resign from his position as Chief Financial Officer by March 31, 2027. The company has initiated a search for a new CFO, and Benson will ensure a smooth transition of his duties once a new CFO is appointed.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DT is trading on the NYSE at $51.46, up $5.70 or 12.46 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

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