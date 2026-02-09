Dynatrace Boosts FY26 Outlook; Authorizes $1 Bln Share Buyback; Stock Up Almost 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, above analysts' estimates, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.38 to $0.39 per share on total revenues between $518 million and $523 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $514.35 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.67 to $1.69 per share on total revenues between $2.005 billion and $2.010 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.64 per share on total revenues between $1.985 billion and $1.995 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.64 per share on revenues of $1.99 billion for the year.

Dynatrace also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of common stock.

In Monday's pre-market trading, DT is trading on the NYSE at $37.30, up $3.59 or 10.65 percent.

