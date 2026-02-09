Dynatrace Aktie

Dynatrace für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PPPE / ISIN: US2681501092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
09.02.2026 12:53:57

Dynatrace Boosts FY26 Outlook; Authorizes $1 Bln Share Buyback; Stock Up Almost 10% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Wednesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the fourth quarter, above analysts' estimates, and raised its outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.38 to $0.39 per share on total revenues between $518 million and $523 million.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.37 per share on revenues of $514.35 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.67 to $1.69 per share on total revenues between $2.005 billion and $2.010 billion. Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.62 to $1.64 per share on total revenues between $1.985 billion and $1.995 billion.

The Street is looking for earnings of $1.64 per share on revenues of $1.99 billion for the year.

Dynatrace also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of common stock.

In Monday's pre-market trading, DT is trading on the NYSE at $37.30, up $3.59 or 10.65 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Dynatrace Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dynatrace Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Dynatrace Inc Registered Shs 31,40 10,56% Dynatrace Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6
07.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.02.26 KW 6: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX legt zu -- DAX fester -- US-Börsen uneins erwartet -- Asiens Börsen letztlich stark - Nikkei erklimmt neues Rekordhoch
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zieht am Montag an. Der deutsche Leitindex legt ebenfalls zu. Die Wall Street dürfte uneinheitlich starten. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen