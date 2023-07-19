19.07.2023 14:42:28

Dynatrace Expands Multi-Year Consumption Commitment, GTM Partnership With Microsoft

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace (DT), a unified observability and security company, announced Wednesday that it has expanded its multi-year consumption commitment and go-to-market or GTM partnership with tech major Microsoft Corp. (MSFT). The deal now includes joint sales enablement and marketing, including campaigns, events, webinars, and customer solution workshops and hands-on labs.

With the expansion, the companies expect to meet the growing demand from joint customers around the world for the Dynatrace platform on Microsoft Azure to accelerate cloud migration and optimization initiatives.

Dynatrace and Microsoft are already engaged in a strategic partnership. Dynatrace platform is now available as an Azure-native service in regions around the world and easily accessible to Microsoft customers through the Azure Portal.

Customers can use their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment or MACC to purchase the Dynatrace platform through the Azure Marketplace.

In addition, Dynatrace supports all Azure Services, including Azure Spring Cloud, Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Cosmos DB, Azure Linux, and Azure Functions. This enables customers to monitor their entire hybrid and multicloud environment, including all dependencies, in near real-time.

Rick McConnell, Chief Executive Officer of Dynatrace, said, "Our platform is purpose-built for cloud environments like Azure, with its foundation rooted in AI and intelligent automation to enable the world's largest organizations to deliver flawless and secure digital interactions. … Through this enhanced partnership with Microsoft, we can better help our customers migrate more workloads to the cloud, optimize existing cloud deployments, and deliver consistently amazing experiences for their end users."

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Dynatrace shares were trading at $55.15, up 1.06%.

