02.11.2023 13:05:31

Dynatrace Profit Rises Above View; Raises Outlook

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), a security platform provider, Thursday reported net income of $35.81 million or $0.12 per share for the second quarter, higher than $10.53 million or $0.04 per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly driven by subscription revenue growth. The company also raised its full-year outlook.

Excluding one-time items, earnings were $93.49 million or $0.31 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter grew to $351.7 million from $279.33 million a year ago, helped by increase in subscription revenue. The consensus estimate was for $344.45 million.

Subscription revenue rose to $334.49 million from $261.31 million last year.

Dynatrace now expects full-year revenue to be in the range of $1.409 billion - $1.419 billion, up from the previous guidance of $1.400 billion - $1.415 billion. Adjusted EPS outlook for the full year has been raised to $1.09 - $1.12 from $1.03 - $1.06.

Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion for the year.

Dynatrace shares were up more than 9% in pre-market. The stock had closed at $44.40, down 0.69% on Wednesday. It has traded in the range of $31.54-$55.87 in the last 1 year.

