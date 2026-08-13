Dynatrace Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PPPE / ISIN: US2681501092

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13.08.2026 12:44:17

Dynatrace To Buy Arize For $915 Mln In Cash, Share

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT), a software intelligence and observability platform, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal to acquire Arize for $915 million in cash and stock.  

Rick McConnell, CEO of Dynatrace, said: "Acquiring Arize advances our AI observability leadership, accelerates our roadmap, enhances our long-term growth profile, expands our reach with the developer community, and adds an incredible AI-first team to Dynatrace."

Under the terms, the company will acquire Arize for $915 million, which consists of around $815 million in cash as well as replacement equity awards for Arize staff members who join Dynatrace. Dynatrace plans to fund the acquisition through cash on hand and debt. The transaction is expected to be closed later this quarter or early in Dynatrace's third quarter.

The acquisition is not expected to materially impact Dynatrace's second quarter fiscal 2027 guidance or ongoing share repurchase drive.

Post transaction, Arize's two founders, Jason Lopatecki and Aparna Dhinakaran, will join Dynatrace. Jason will continue to lead the Arize team.

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