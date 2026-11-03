Dynatrace Aktie
WKN DE: A2PPPE / ISIN: US2681501092
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03.11.2026 13:00:08
Dynatrace Trims FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook, While Trimming Revenue; Stock Tumbles 16% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, software intelligence provider Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) provided its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the third quarter. The company also trimmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2027, while raising annual revenue outlook.
For the third quarter, the company projects adjusted earnings in the range of $0.44 to $0.45 per share on total revenues between $591 million and $596 million.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $1.88 to $1.90 per share on total revenues between $2.330 billion and $2.340 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $1.97 to $1.99 per share on total revenues between $2.306 billion and $2.320 billion.
Dynatrace also announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an incremental share repurchase program for up to $1 billion of common stock.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, DT is trading on the NYSE at $46.31, down $8.85 or 16.04 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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