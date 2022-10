Dynatrace's Disruptive New Product Threatens Splunk

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Cloud computing is a game changer in software technology. Businesses are able to get more efficient as they migrate their operations to the cloud, but in doing so, they are also faced with an explosion in digital data. This can yield new insights for the company -- if they have the right tools for the job.That's why the cloud has opened the way for a big shake-up in the software industry. One such niche is data analytics. Splunk (NASDAQ: SPLK) has been the market share leader in this department for many years, but it was late to make its own transition to the cloud. A number of cloud-native upstarts have been making headway, Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) among them. And Dynatrace just announced a disruptive new product that could further stir things up in data analytics.Dynatrace has been pioneering infrastructure software with its "observability" platform. IT teams work with increasingly complex amounts of data coming from the public cloud (like Amazon's AWS or Microsoft), a business's own data center, and legacy computing systems. Put simply, observability software is a type of tech infrastructure that gives these IT teams a visual look at what's working -- and more importantly, what might be broken. Continue reading