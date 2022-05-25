25.05.2022 22:05:00

Dynavax to Present at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynavax Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq: DVAX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines, today announced that Ryan Spencer, Chief Executive Officer and Kelly MacDonald, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, Illinois on Monday June 6, 2022 at 4:40 p.m. C.T.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through the "Events & Presentations" page on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at https://investors.dynavax.com/events-presentations and a replay will be available following the event.

About Dynavax 
Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing innovative vaccines to help protect the world against infectious diseases. The Company has two commercial products, HEPLISAV-B® vaccine [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], which is approved in the U.S. and the European Union for the prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older, and CpG 1018 adjuvant, currently used in multiple adjuvanted COVID-19 vaccines. Dynavax is advancing CpG 1018 adjuvant as a premier vaccine adjuvant through global research collaborations and partnerships. Current collaborations are focused on adjuvanted vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal influenza, universal influenza, plague, shingles and Tdap. For more information about our marketed products and development pipeline, visit www.dynavax.com and follow Dynavax on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Nicole Arndt 
narndt@dynavax.com 
510-665-7264 

Derek Cole, President 
Investor Relations Advisory Solutions  
derek.cole@IRadvisory.com 

