|
23.03.2023 14:20:24
Dyne Therapeutics Announces Orphan Drug And Rare Pediatric Designations For DYNE-251
(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) announced that DYNE-251, an investigational therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping, was granted FDA orphan drug and rare pediatric disease designations. DYNE-251 is being evaluated in the Phase 1/2 DELIVER clinical trial.
Under the FDA's rare pediatric disease designation program, the FDA may grant a priority review voucher to a sponsor who receives a product approval for a rare pediatric disease.
Wildon Farwell, chief medical officer of Dyne, said: "We continue to advance our DELIVER clinical trial and look forward to sharing initial clinical data later this year."
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dynegy Incmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Dynegy Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!