Dyne Therapeutics Prices $375 Mln Offering Of Shares At $20.50 Per Share; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN), a clinical-stage company, priced a public offering of 18.30 million shares at $20.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering are expected to be $375.15 million, and the offering is expected to close on or about July 23, 2026.

In addition, Dyne has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2.745 million shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Jones is acting as lead manager for the offering.

Dyne Therapeutics is focused on genetically driven neuromuscular diseases and is advancing clinical programs for Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

DYN has traded between $8.88 and $25.00 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $12.83, up 1.62%.

In overnight trading, DYN is down 9.78% at $21.50.

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