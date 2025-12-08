Handeln Sie CFDs auf die beliebtesten Aktien, Kryptos, Indizes und mehr in Österreich! (79% der CFD-Kleinanlegerkonten verlieren Geld.) -w-

08.12.2025 12:55:31

Dyne Therapeutics Reports Positive Topline Data From Phase 1/2 DELIVER Trial Of Z-Rostudirsen In DMD

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) on Monday reported positive topline results from the Registrational Expansion Cohort (REC) of its Phase 1/2 DELIVER trial of zeleciment rostudirsen (z-rostudirsen) in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to exon 51 skipping. The company also released new long-term data from the trial's open-label extension and long-term extension phases.

The REC achieved its primary endpoint, showing a statistically significant increase in muscle content-adjusted dystrophin expression to 5.46% of normal at six months. Dyne said functional improvements were observed across multiple measures at six months, and lung function was maintained. Long-term data showed sustained functional benefit across all assessed endpoints through 24 months.

Dyne said it plans to submit a Biologics License Application for Z-Rostudirsen for U.S. accelerated approval in the second quarter of 2026 and will launch a global Phase 3 study of z-rostudirsen in the same period. Assuming priority review, the company expects a potential U.S. launch in the first quarter of 2027.

Dyne Therapeutics shares closed Friday's trading at $20.28, up 1.79%.

Nachrichten zu Dynegy Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dynegy Incmehr Analysen

