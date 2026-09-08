Dynegy Aktie

Dynegy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J5JU / ISIN: US26817R1086

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08.09.2026 17:08:13

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Plunges 23% Despite Upcoming Long-Term Clinical Data

(RTTNews) - Dyne Therapeutics Inc. (DYN) shares are currently trading at $18.60, down $5.68, or 23.39 percent on Tuesday, despite the company announcing plans to present additional one-year clinical data from its Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial of zeleciment basivarsen for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

Dyne closed the previous session at $24.28 and opened at $17.08 on the Nasdaq. The stock has traded between $17.00 and $19.12, with volume at 4.48 million shares, compared with average volume of 2.23 million. Its 52-week range is $11.92 to $27.31.

The company said presentations at upcoming medical meetings will include six- and 12-month data from a pooled group of 25 to 26 participants in the ACHIEVE trial, along with 12-month data from 41 to 46 propensity-matched participants in the END-DM1 natural history study. Dyne will also provide updated safety data from the ACHIEVE trial and disclose the average baseline value for vHOT in the blinded REC portion of the study.

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