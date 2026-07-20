Dynegy Aktie

Dynegy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1J5JU / ISIN: US26817R1086

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20.07.2026 14:22:01

Dyne Therapeutics' Zeleciment Rostudirsen BLA Wins FDA Acceptance For Priority Review

(RTTNews) - Monday, Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the Biologics License Application or BLA for zeleciment rostudirsen for Priority Review and assigned a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of January 21, 2027.

Zeleciment rostudirsen, also known as DYNE-251, is an investigational therapeutic for individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a rare progressive neuromuscular disorder.

The BLA is backed by findings of the registrational expansion cohort of the global Phase 1/2 DELIVER clinical trial, which met its primary endpoint. Notably, z-rostudirsen continues to be evaluated in the long-term extension portion of the DELIVER trial and in the global confirmatory Phase 3 FORZETTO clinical trial. The company estimates a potential approval in six months and plans to launch z-rostudirsen in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2027.

Moreover, Dyne is also working on four development candidates - DYNE-253, DYNE-245, DYNE-244 and DYNE-255.

In the pre-market hours, DYN is trading at $24.25, up 2.57 percent on the Nasdaq.

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