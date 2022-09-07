Dynepic Awarded $1.7M Contract to Develop Multiplayer Services on MOTAR

New capability will provide critical infrastructure to power teamwork across USAF's immersive training applications

RENO, Nev., Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynepic® has signed a $1.7M Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) contract to level up its secure DX platform - white labeled as MOTAR® (Member, Operations, Training, Analytics, Reports) for the United States Air Force (USAF) - and bring multiplayer learning to its Virtual Reality (VR) users.

This news comes just weeks after Dynepic announced its acquisition of SurrealVR, a pioneer in platform agnostic VR that helped lay the groundwork for immersive collaboration in the Metaverse.

"Dynepic is stoked to bring multiplayer services to MOTAR so the US Air Force can train together in XR applications!" said Dynepic Co-Founder and CEO, Krissa Watry. "This new service will be integrated into the MOTAR APIs and Unity SDK to enable the Ecosystem to create and deliver multiplayer experiences quickly."

The TACFI contract was awarded by AFWERX, the innovation arm of USAF, through which Dynepic got its start with USAF in 2019 after winning its Mixed Reality Platform Challenge. Since then, MOTAR has been named a requirement across the organization and proven to be critical in supporting today's Multi Capable Airman.

Capt. Paulina Morales, who serves as Dir. of Operations at AETC A9 Detachment 23 and whose leadership has been integral to the adoption of MOTAR, championed Dynepic's TACFI effort.

"We have explored how the DX platform's capabilities could potentially impact us across a wide spectrum of USAF training, including observation of how multi-player services can expand our ability to execute collaborative learning," Morales said. "The partnership with Dynepic and all the ecosystem's vendors will create a learning environment that enables us to work as a team, make mistakes and learn in a realistic but safe environment."

Over the next year, Dynepic will build a new API within MOTAR that will allow its ecosystem of 30+ vendors to plug in and provide VR learning opportunities for Airmen with real-life scenarios to prepare them for the frontlines. Vendors using the MOTAR platform can leverage this new service with their existing applications and immediately provide multiplayer experiences within their training products! For those who already offer multiplayer in their training applications, integrating with this new MOTAR service will help accelerate the ATO process. The move will save significant time, money, and effort for USAF's MOTAR users and vendors.

"It's a huge step toward our ultimate goal of providing the right capabilities that enable people to level up their skills, learning, and knowledge," said Arthur Goikhman, Dynepic's Sr. VP of XR Innovation. "Having multiplayer built into the core of our secure DX platform will benefit collaborative training efforts across military, corporate, and educational environments."

