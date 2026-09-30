Dyne's DYNE-101 Shows One-Year Functional Improvement In DM1 Study

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) reported additional one-year data from the Phase 1/2 ACHIEVE trial showing that zeleciment basivarsen (DYNE-101) improved multiple functional measures in patients with myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

The data showed functional improvement versus baseline, placebo, and a matched natural history cohort, while continued benefits were observed at six months in video hand opening time (vHOT), an emerging indicator of clinical benefit in DM1.

Dyne said topline data from the registrational expansion cohort of the ACHIEVE study remain on track for the first quarter of 2027 and could support a potential U.S. Accelerated Approval submission in the third quarter of 2027.

Dyne's closed Tuesday's trading at $16.21, down 0.80%. In afterhours trading, the stock is at $16.75, up 3.33%.