Cool Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2JNQ1 / ISIN: US21640C1053
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24.06.2026 17:23:18
Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan review: I’ve never tested a handheld fan this powerful - or this loud
The first portable fan from Dyson is stylish, easy to use and powerful. Did someone mention a 55mph top speed? Perhaps, but it’s so noisy you may not have heard them• The best handheld fansTwo things will strike you when you pick up the Dyson HushJet Mini Cool fan for the first time. The first is that flesh-pink (stone/blush) is a bold colour choice for a product that already looks like it’s escaped from a certain NSFW section of the Filter.However, once you’ve retrieved your mind from the gutter, you’ll notice that the different form of pleasure the HushJet Mini offers – impressively powerful wind speeds to keep you cool in heatwaves – comes at a price. This thing is loud with a capital L, and becomes even more so as you progress through its five settings. More “jet” than “hush”. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
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