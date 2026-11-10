DYXnet Joins Hands with Lok Sin Tong for "Love Meal Box Day of Warmth"



EQS Newswire / 10/11/2026 / 05:15 CET/CEST

Donates 500 Meal Boxes to Support Underprivileged Elderly and People in Need

HONG KONG SAR –



DYXnet employees took part in preparing the meal boxes, bringing warmth to underprivileged elderly people and those in need.



Connecting the Community Through Social Enterprise



The meal boxes were freshly prepared by Future Kitchen & Cafe, a social enterprise restaurant under Lok Sin Tong. They were distributed through the "Meal Coupon Sharing with Love" program via Lok Sin Tong Leung Shiu On Poon Wing Yin Community Canteen to underprivileged and elderly people living alone, individuals facing financial hardship, and community service organizations in Tai Kok Tsui and nearby districts. The program provides hot meals to eligible low-income families, elderly people and other individuals in need, helping to ease their financial pressure.



In addition to creating employment and training opportunities for disadvantaged groups, helping them return to work and rebuild confidence, Future Kitchen & Cafe is committed to offering healthy and nutritious meals. The restaurant also provides "care food" designed to meet the health and swallowing needs of elderly people, and has developed frozen meals tailored for seniors, enabling them to enjoy convenient meals at home.



Volunteers Pack Meal Boxes to Deliver Genuine Warmth



On the day of the event, DYXnet volunteers helped pack 500 meal boxes, transforming their care into tangible warmth for the community. As employees rarely have the opportunity to work for extended periods in a hot kitchen, the hands-on experience gave them a deeper appreciation of the effort involved in meal preparation and strengthened their respect for community service work.



DYXnet has long encouraged employees to take part in volunteer services. Through continued participation in community activities, the company aims to nurture a caring corporate culture and inspire more employees to contribute to society.



Working Together to Build a Caring Community



Ms. Ivy Lui, Group Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at DYXnet, said: "Although a meal box may seem small, it can provide meaningful support and comfort to underprivileged elderly people and others in need. We are grateful to Lok Sin Tong for its professional collaboration, which enabled us to bring care to the community together. From visiting the elderly and participating in beach clean-ups to donating pandemic-prevention supplies and festive food for underprivileged families, DYXnet has consistently taken part in a wide range of volunteer and charitable activities. Through the 'Love Meal Box Day of Warmth' campaign, we hope to deliver not only hot meals, but also the warmth of human connection."



DYXnet firmly believes in "giving back to society what it takes from society". Over the years, the company has continued to give back to the community through various caring initiatives. Looking ahead, DYXnet will remain committed to its corporate social responsibility philosophy, encouraging employees to participate in charitable activities and working with different sectors of society to build a more caring and compassionate community.



Hashtag: #DYXnet

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About DYXnet Founded in Hong Kong in 1999, DYXnet became a wholly owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) in 2014. As a trusted partner for enterprises' digital transformation, DYXnet provides one-stop ICT solutions, including enterprise networking, cloud services, cybersecurity and AI services, delivering tailored solutions to customers across industries through advanced technology and service excellence.



As a leading ICT service provider in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, DYXnet operates more than 200 network points of presence (PoPs) worldwide, covering over 700 cities and serving more than 30,000 customer endpoints. DYXnet is among the first ICT service providers in Hong Kong to obtain ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management System Certification, and among the first service providers in Greater China to obtain ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1 and ISO 9001 certifications. It is also an inaugural full member of the China Cross-border Data Communication Industry Alliance and a drafting unit for SD-WAN service standards.



For more information about DYXnet, please visit





News Source: ??? DYXnet

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 November 2026 – DYXnet, a wholly owned subsidiary of VNET Group (Nasdaq: VNET) and a leading one-stop AI+, cloud, network and cybersecurity service provider in Greater China, has long been committed to corporate social responsibility and has received the "Caring Company" accolade for multiple consecutive years. This year, DYXnet partnered with Lok Sin Tong for the first time, donating 500 meal boxes prepared by social enterprise restaurant. DYXnet employees also helped pack the meal boxes before they were delivered to underprivileged elderly people and individuals in need, turning a simple meal into a message of warmth.The meal boxes were freshly prepared by Future Kitchen & Cafe, a social enterprise restaurant under Lok Sin Tong. They were distributed through the "Meal Coupon Sharing with Love" program via Lok Sin Tong Leung Shiu On Poon Wing Yin Community Canteen to underprivileged and elderly people living alone, individuals facing financial hardship, and community service organizations in Tai Kok Tsui and nearby districts. The program provides hot meals to eligible low-income families, elderly people and other individuals in need, helping to ease their financial pressure.In addition to creating employment and training opportunities for disadvantaged groups, helping them return to work and rebuild confidence, Future Kitchen & Cafe is committed to offering healthy and nutritious meals. The restaurant also provides "care food" designed to meet the health and swallowing needs of elderly people, and has developed frozen meals tailored for seniors, enabling them to enjoy convenient meals at home.On the day of the event, DYXnet volunteers helped pack 500 meal boxes, transforming their care into tangible warmth for the community. As employees rarely have the opportunity to work for extended periods in a hot kitchen, the hands-on experience gave them a deeper appreciation of the effort involved in meal preparation and strengthened their respect for community service work.DYXnet has long encouraged employees to take part in volunteer services. Through continued participation in community activities, the company aims to nurture a caring corporate culture and inspire more employees to contribute to society.Ms. Ivy Lui, Group Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at DYXnet, said: "Although a meal box may seem small, it can provide meaningful support and comfort to underprivileged elderly people and others in need. We are grateful to Lok Sin Tong for its professional collaboration, which enabled us to bring care to the community together. From visiting the elderly and participating in beach clean-ups to donating pandemic-prevention supplies and festive food for underprivileged families, DYXnet has consistently taken part in a wide range of volunteer and charitable activities. Through the 'Love Meal Box Day of Warmth' campaign, we hope to deliver not only hot meals, but also the warmth of human connection."DYXnet firmly believes in "giving back to society what it takes from society". Over the years, the company has continued to give back to the community through various caring initiatives. Looking ahead, DYXnet will remain committed to its corporate social responsibility philosophy, encouraging employees to participate in charitable activities and working with different sectors of society to build a more caring and compassionate community.Hashtag: #DYXnetThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Founded in Hong Kong in 1999, DYXnet became a wholly owned subsidiary of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) in 2014. As a trusted partner for enterprises' digital transformation, DYXnet provides one-stop ICT solutions, including enterprise networking, cloud services, cybersecurity and AI services, delivering tailored solutions to customers across industries through advanced technology and service excellence.As a leading ICT service provider in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region, DYXnet operates more than 200 network points of presence (PoPs) worldwide, covering over 700 cities and serving more than 30,000 customer endpoints. DYXnet is among the first ICT service providers in Hong Kong to obtain ISO/IEC 42001 AI Management System Certification, and among the first service providers in Greater China to obtain ISO/IEC 27001, ISO/IEC 20000-1 and ISO 9001 certifications. It is also an inaugural full member of the China Cross-border Data Communication Industry Alliance and a drafting unit for SD-WAN service standards.For more information about DYXnet, please visit www.dyxnet.com News Source: ??? DYXnet 10/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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