E-Bike Battery Pack Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)

The E-Bike Battery Pack Market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.33% during the forecast period.?



- A motor and battery are the two key components for an e-bike. Choosing the right battery package plays a crucial role in choosing an e-bike. The battery is also the costliest component of an e-bike. Currently, there are 24V, 36V, 48V, 52V, and 72V batteries available for e-bike applications. ?

- Most of the legal electric bike kits use a 36V battery, and the more powerful motors may use a 48V, or even a 52V battery. For very high-performance e-bikes, voltages can go to 72V and beyond. Juiced Bikes, a California-based electric bicycle manufacturer, launched a new-generation of sprawling bicycle lineup, the CrossCurrent S2, in July 2019. In this model, the company incorporated a 52V battery, which makes the e-bike achieve a speed of 53 km/h. This 52V battery offers 7% more speed, compared to a 48V battery.?

- However, battery maintenance is a major concern with e-bikes. Electric bike batteries have a limited life span, which is about 2-3 years for lithium-ion chemistry, and the high cost associated with the e-bike battery is acting as a restraint for the market.?



Key Market Trends

Increasing Adoption of E-Bikes in Various Sectors



In Europe, some tourism companies are exclusively offering packages termed as 'Cycling Holidays'. As Europe is home to numerous travel destinations, every year millions of visitors' flock to the country during holiday seasons. Even tourists are wooed by this new and different experience and are opting for e-bikes to tour prominent sites as well as the country-side in some cases.?



Cycling infrastructure also play a major role in the market as cities in the United States such as Boulder, Colorado, and Madison, Wisconsin, are some of the most cycling-friendly cities in the country. Moreover in 2019, USD 915.8 million was spent by Federal highway on bicycle- and pedestrian-related infrastructures.?



In May 2020, eBikeGo a electric two-wheeler startup in India launched a subscription-based 'eBikeGo Environ' electric cargo bicycles that is ideal for last mile deliveries. It takes around 3 hours to fully charge and can run for up to 70 km, with a loading capacity of 200 kg,?



Similarly in North America, food chains, like Domino's, have started employing e-bikes as part of their delivery service for short distances. Due to the increased adoption of e-bikes over the past few years, it is expected that this practice might get started in other regions as well.?



Other applications also include Croatia using e-bikes for postal delivery services. The bikes employed can reach a speed of 25Kmph and have a range of 60Kms.



Asia-Pacific Remains the Largest Market in 2019



During the year 2019, Aisa-Pacific was the largest market for e-bikes battery pack market. China has contributed to more than 50% of the Asia-Pacific e-bike battery pack market over the past two years (2017-2018), owing to its high consumption of electric bikes, in order to tackle heavy traffic conditions as well as growing vehicle pollution in the country.



China is the leader in the global market for e-bikes and e-bikes components especially the battery and the players in the market are constantly investing in R&D capabilities and the production capacities to stay ahead from the competition. For instance, Companies such as Contemporary Amperex Technology, Tianneng Battery and Shenzhen Topband are adding extra production lines for for LFP (lithium iron phosphate) batteries majorly for electric bicycles application.?



There are several major players present in the region and these players are spending heavily in introducing latest products to capture the growing market. for intsnace,



- In 2019, the Panasonic bicycle unit announced that the company will invest about USD 14 million to increase production of electric bicycles at its factory in Osaka Prefecture, Japan. The goal is to increase shipments to 380,000 units in fiscal 2020 as compared to 300,000 units per year in FY 2019.?

- In 2019, Kakao Mobility, a unit of Kakao, introduced the new electric bike-sharing scheme dubbed Kakao T Bike in the Yeonsu District of Incheon city and various parts of Seongnam city. Company is planning to start with a fleet of 400 bikes in each city and will gradually expand them to 1,000 incoming year.?



Competitive Landscape

The global market for e-bike battery pack is moderately consolidated with major players holding more than 70% of the total market share. Some of the major market players are Bosch, Liv Cycling (EnergyPak), Panasonic, Samsung SDI, and Shinamo Inc.? Bosch has been leading the market by supplying to various e-bike brands across the globe, namely, Reiser & Muller, Trek, Cannondale, Kalkhoff etc.?



- Samsung SDI announced that it was expected to invest about USD 1.15 billion to expand the battery production capacities in Xian and Tianjin, China. ?

- Yamaha launched e-bike drive unit and a new External Crossover 500Wh battery?



