E-commerce Sales Are Slowing, but These 2 Segments Are Still Thriving for Amazon

Unsurprisingly, e-commerce sales have been slowing down for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). They surged at the pandemic's onset, when hundreds of millions of folks were looking to avoid shopping in person. But that elevated level was not sustainable. Eventually, people would return to a more typical mix of online and in-person spending.That time has come, so Amazon's e-commerce sales took a hit in its recently completed quarter. Online sales declined by 3% in the first quarter of 2022. Amazon reported $51.1 billion of revenue in the category, down from $52.9 billion in the same quarter last year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading