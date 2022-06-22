E-Invoicing: VISEO Becomes a System Integrator Partner for Basware Solutions

Basware, the global leader in networked procure-to-pay, AP automation and e-invoicing solutions, is partnering with VISEO, a digital services company specialized in supporting clients throughout their digital transformation. This agreement makes VISEO a system integrator partner for BasWare solutions.

VISEO provides support for transformation, simplification and digitalization projects for companies worldwide. This includes partnering with the best-of-breed players on the market (ERP, CRM, Data Analytics, e-invoicing). By signing on to be a Basware system integrator, VISEO is preparing for the widespread use of e-invoicing in France from July 2024 (*) and wants to offer its clients proven solutions to meet the challenges of automating electronic invoicing.

Managing Director of Basware France and VP Sales for Southern Europe, Nicolas Gudin declares: "For Basware, who already works with about fifteen system integrator partners, this partnership will boost our solution integration capabilities on a global scale, with a digital services company specialized in the digitalization of business processes and ability to support companies worldwide thanks to its presence on all five continents.”

Director of the VISEO Digital Business Process Division, Northern France, Philippe Akerman affirms: "This partnership with Basware, one of the leading AP Automation solution providers, will enable us to enhance our global value proposition and support our clients on their journey to cloud transformation. Together, we will help companies prepare for the fiscal reform in France scheduled for 2024 which will make e-invoicing mandatory for all B2B transactions.”

(*) In France, the reception of e-invoices will be mandatory for all companies subject to VAT starting 1st July 2024. The rollout of mandatory issuance of e-invoices depends on company size: 1st July 2024 for enterprise companies, 1st January 2025 for mid-sized companies and 1st January 2026 for medium to small companies and micro-companies. Mandatory e-reporting will be rolled out using the same extended timeline. Companies can choose between a state-certified private electronic invoicing platform, such as Basware, or the public portal, Chorus Pro, which already handles e-invoicing for the public sector (B2G).

About VISEO

VISEO is a global IT consulting firm specialized in assisting its clients with their IT and digital transformation. VISEO uses technology as a powerful lever of transformation and innovation to help its clients take advantage of digital opportunities, address new uses and compete with new players who change the rules of the game. With 2500 employees working on 5 continents, VISEO combines agility and complementarity of its areas of expertise – design of new products and services, digitization of business processes, data valuation, digital assets development - to make digital a real lever of competitiveness and performance.

www.viseo.com

About Basware

Basware is a leading provider of Networked Procure-to-Pay solutions with the largest open e-invoicing network in over 180 countries. Our cloud-based technology enables enterprises to fully manage their spend, mitigate financial risk and reduce operating costs through automation of finance, procurement, accounts payable and accounts receivable processes. Our open technology ecosystem and extensive partner network have helped over 6,500 businesses in 60 countries move towards 100% spend visibility which enables better business decisions – a concept we call Visible Commerce. Basware’s solutions support the transition to a lower-carbon economy by digitization and automation. Basware is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE).

www.basware.com

