E-invoicing mandate for businesses in France: Quadient officially registered as a Dematerialization Platform Partner

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections, announced today its official registration as a Partner Dematerialization Platform (PDP) under number 0060. This registration, issued on 12 September 2024 by the PDP Registration Service of the Public Finance Department, acknowledges that Quadient meets all the requirements of the new Finance Law and is authorized to participate in the next phase of interoperability tests with the tax authorities' platform when it becomes available.



Drawing on its powerful digital platform for process management and automation, Quadient is a long-standing partner of French companies of all sizes and in all industries for the processing and digitization of their invoices. The Quadient platform ensures the security and compliance of customer data, controls incoming and outgoing payments with integrity, all while offering an outstanding user experience. This registration results from several years of continuous investment and technical and commercial developments undertaken by Quadient to become a major player in e-invoicing in France.

"At Quadient, we are committed to providing a comprehensive and innovative response to our customers' current and future needs,” says Stéphanie Auchabie, Director of Operations, France and Benelux at Quadient. "Our digital process automation platform empowers businesses to secure and simplify their invoicing process by providing a powerful tool for monitoring, predictive analysis, reminder automation and secure payment. As a Partner Dematerialization Platform, Quadient will provide businesses with the peace of mind they need to make the transition to electronic invoicing in France when the time comes.”

Once Quadient has completed its interoperability testing and certification as a PDP, its customers will be fully prepared to bring their electronic invoices into line with the new regulation, which comes into force on September 1, 2026. Starting in 2026, companies will be required to use a dematerialization platform partnered with the French tax authorities or the public invoicing portal to issue and receive invoices, and to transmit e-reporting data to the tax authorities.

About Quadient®

Quadient is a global automation platform powering secure and sustainable business connections through digital and physical channels. Quadient supports businesses of all sizes in their digital transformation and growth journey, unlocking operational efficiency and creating meaningful customer experiences. Listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices, Quadient shares are eligible for PEA-PME investing. For more information about Quadient, visit www.quadient.com.

