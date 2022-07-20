Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
20.07.2022 22:30:00

e.l.f. Beauty Announces Earnings Release Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) (the "Company”) today announced that it will hold a webcast to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2023 results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing the Company’s results will be issued prior to the webcast, which will be hosted by Tarang Amin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Mandy Fields, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The webcast will be broadcasted live at https://investor.elfbeauty.com/news-and-events/events. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, an archived version will be available at the same location.

Learn more by visiting https://investor.elfbeauty.com.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. builds brands designed to disrupt industry norms, shape culture and connect communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. Our deep commitment to clean, cruelty-free beauty with unparalleled quality for the price has fueled the success of our flagship brand e.l.f. Cosmetics since 2004 and driven our portfolio expansion. Today, our portfolio of brands includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, pioneering clean-beauty brand Well People and Keys Soulcare, a groundbreaking lifestyle beauty brand created with Alicia Keys. Our family of brands is available online, and across leading beauty, mass market and clean beauty specialty retailers.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

elf Beauty Inc 31,20 0,65% elf Beauty Inc

