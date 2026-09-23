ÅF AB Aktie
WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836
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23.09.2026 13:55:01
e.l.f. Beauty Insider Mandy Fields Sells $1.7 Million in Stock
Mandy J. Fields sold 16,065 shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) on Sept. 8, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.
Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($104.52); post-transaction value based on Sept. 8, 2026, market close ($104.31).
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a scaled beauty company with $1.8 billion in TTM revenue and a $6 billion market capitalization, positioning itself as a significant player in the accessible beauty segment. The company's competitive strategy emphasizes omnichannel distribution, portfolio diversification across multiple brands and product categories, and direct consumer engagement through e-commerce capabilities. With 849 employees and a global footprint, e.l.f. Beauty leverages operational efficiency and the strength of its brand portfolio to maintain its market position in the competitive household and personal products sector.
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