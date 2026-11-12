lululemon athletica Aktie
WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090
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12.11.2026 23:33:38
e.l.f. Beauty vs. lululemon athletica: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Choosing between a high-growth cosmetics disruptor and an established athletic apparel leader requires balancing expansion potential against valuation. e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) represent two distinct paths for retail investors.
e.l.f. Beauty dominates the masstige beauty market by offering vegan, prestige-quality products at accessible price points. lululemon continues to lead the premium activewear segment through technical innovation and a massive global store footprint. Both companies face evolving consumer trends and competitive pressures as they eye growth through 2027.
e.l.f. Beauty operates in the retail stocks landscape by selling clean, vegan, and cruelty-free cosmetics through mass-market and specialty channels. The company relies on key retail partners like Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Sephora to reach its core audience. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business because a small number of retailers account for a large portion of net sales.
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Nachrichten zu lululemon athletica IncShs
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02.09.26
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05.06.26
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05.06.26
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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03.06.26
|Ausblick: lululemon athletica informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
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27.05.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 präsentiert sich am Mittwochnachmittag leichter (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu lululemon athletica IncShs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ÅF AB
|11,64
|-0,60%
|lululemon athletica IncShs
|95,70
|1,48%
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