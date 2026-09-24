ÅF AB Aktie

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WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836

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24.09.2026 21:35:19

e.l.f. Beauty vs. Monster Beverage: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Both e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) aim for your wallet, but their financial profiles offer very different paths for investors looking ahead to the rest of 2026.

e.l.f. Beauty disrupted the cosmetics world with fast-fashion-style product cycles and low prices. Monster Beverage dominates the energy drink market with a massive global distribution network. You might compare these firms because they represent two different growth stories within the consumer defensive space.

e.l.f. Beauty operates in the cosmetics and skincare market, emphasizing high-quality products at accessible price points. Its brand portfolio includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, and the recently acquired rhode. The company reaches shoppers through an omni-channel strategy involving mass retail and digital platforms. Major retail partners like Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) account for a significant portion of net sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

ÅF AB 8,99 1,01% ÅF AB
Monster Beverage Corp 37,77 0,77% Monster Beverage Corp

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