ÅF AB Aktie
WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836
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13.10.2026 11:54:13
e.l.f. Beauty vs. Monster Beverage: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between high-growth beauty products and stable energy beverage dominance requires a look at both valuation and profitability. You must decide if e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) or Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) fits your 2026 portfolio better.
e.l.f. Beauty is a disruptor in the cosmetics space known for its digital-first strategy and value pricing. Monster Beverage is an established powerhouse in the energy drink market with global scale and high net margins. Both companies compete for consumer attention and retail shelf space, but they offer very different financial profiles.
e.l.f. Beauty focuses on providing high-quality, cruelty-free cosmetics at accessible price points. It is a fast-growing brand among consumer staples stocks, primarily targeting younger consumers who value social media trends. It maintains strong retail relationships with Target (NYSE:TGT), Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Sephora, which collectively accounted for nearly 52% of net sales in its latest fiscal year.
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Analysen zu ÅF AB
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ÅF AB
|9,47
|0,80%
|Monster Beverage Corp
|40,15
|-0,53%