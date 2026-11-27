ÅF AB Aktie
WKN DE: A115QU / ISIN: SE0005999836
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28.11.2026 00:38:53
e.l.f. Beauty vs. Wendy's: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
High-growth beauty trends clash with the steady reliability of fast food as investors look toward 2027. Deciding between e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) and Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) requires weighing momentum against stability.
e.l.f. Beauty disrupted the cosmetics world by offering premium products at affordable prices, while Wendy's remains a pillar of the quick-service restaurant industry. These companies operate in different sectors, yet both vie for consumer discretionary spending. This comparison explores their growth trajectories and financial health to help you decide which fits your goals.
e.l.f. Beauty is a multi-brand company specializing in cosmetics, skincare, and hair products sold at accessible price points across global markets. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Target (NYSE:TGT) accounted for 18% of net sales, Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) for 13%, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 11%, and Sephora for 10%. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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21.10.26
|Ausblick: ÅF AB stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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07.10.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ÅF AB veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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17.09.26
|Trump administration approves $24bn sale of F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia (Financial Times)
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14.07.26
|Ausblick: ÅF AB gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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07.07.26
|Trump signals reversal of Turkey F-35 ban (Financial Times)
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01.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: ÅF AB präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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|ÅF AB
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