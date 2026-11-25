Walk into any major pharmacy or big-box retailer, and you will see the same scene unfolding in the cosmetics aisle. A shopper picks up a foundation or lip oil that costs a fraction of the price of the prestige brands behind the glass counter, yet the packaging feels substantial, and the product quality holds up to the same standard. This is e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), a company that built a multi-brand empire by proving that shoppers don't have to choose between affordability and results.

As of Nov. 24, 2026, the stock trades at $108.05, reflecting a 52% return over the past year even as the company navigated significant integration costs and tariff headwinds.

Our proprietary Hidden Gems scoring system assigns e.l.f. Beauty an overall Superscore of 83 out of 100, placing it in the Strong category. The Superscore is an AI-powered score that evaluates a company's overall strength by combining financial performance, product market position, technological capabilities, leadership quality, and relative valuation. It represents the unification of all our scores into a single score for public companies, with five rating bands: Exceptional (90-100), Strong (75-89), Above Average (60-74), Average (40-59), and Cautious (0-39).

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