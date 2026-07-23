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WKN DE: A2DF53 / ISIN: JP3507750002
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23.07.2026 16:41:00
e.l.f. Stock Hasn't Given Investors a Lot to Cheer About Lately. Here's Why That Could Change.
E.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) hasn't given investors a lot to cheer about lately, with the stock down about 30% over the past year. However, that could be about to change as the company starts to rev up the growth of its recently acquired Rhode brand and expand its namesake brand into a new category.E.l.f. completed its $1 billion acquisition of Rhode last August. At the time of the deal, the high-end skincare line founded by celebrity Hailey Bieber had quickly grown to over $200 million in sales, offering just a handful of products on its website with little marketing outside of Bieber's own fame. E.l.f. is now in the process of ramping up Rhode's growth, which should help bring renewed interest to the stock. Before its acquisition, Rhode had already entered an agreement to start being sold in LVMH's Sephora stores. Rhode saw strong success with its launch in U.S. and Canadian Sephora stores, but it has now started to expand overseas. After a highly successful debut at Sephora stores in the U.K. last September, e.l.f. will now expand the Rhode brand throughout Europe, both within Sephora stores and online. It also entered the Australia and New Zealand markets in February, and began offering its products direct to consumers in Mexico in June. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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