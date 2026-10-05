E.l.f. Expands Into Fragrance And Body Care With E.l.f. POP

(RTTNews) - e.l.f. Beauty, Inc (ELF) announced on Monday that its unit e.l.f brands is expanding into fragrance and body care with the launch of e.l.f. POP, a collection built around signature scents inspired by destinations.

e.l.f. POP: Tromsø, a limited-edition holiday collection featuring "Spicy Bundt Nice" fragrance inspired by Norway's wintery wonders, is now available. Additional destination scents in the e.l.f. POP lineup will be released in January 2027.

The e.l.f. POP: Tromsø collection was launched on TikTok Shop in the United States on October 4 during "Fall Deals for You Days."

The collection is available from October 5 on elfcosmetics.com, elfcosmetics.co.uk, TikTok Shop UK and TikTok Shop Germany. It will also be available on Amazon in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany and Canada on October 6.

The spicy gourmand limited-edition e.l.f. POP: Tromsø collection includes three products: a fragrance mist priced at $13, a silky body cream priced at $13 and a travel-size kit priced at $12.

The company said, the e.l.f. POP name is an ode to e.l.f. Cosmetics' Jelly Pop, a limited-edition mini collection and one of the brand's first community-loved scents. e.l.f. also launched a limited-edition fragrance collaboration with H&M in January 2026.

"e.l.f. POP is our next bold leap as we stretch into new playgrounds and categories. Fragrance is a unique form of self-expression; it is personal and customizable. Body care transforms an everyday necessity into a ritual of self-care and indulgence. Each intentionally selected destination in the e.l.f. POP collection is designed to transport you somewhere you want to be - to make you feel something personal and special," said Oshiya Savur, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Brands.

In the overnight activity on the New York Stock Exchange, the shares traded 28 cents or 0.27 percent lower at $104.40, after closing Friday's trading 0.57 percent higher.