E-Learning Market Revenue to Cross USD 375 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report "E-Learning Market by Technology (Online E-Learning, Learning Management System, Mobile E-Learning, Rapid E-Learning, Virtual Classroom), Provider (Service, Content), Application (Academic [K-12, Higher Education, Vocational Training], Corporate [SMBs, Large Enterprises], Government), Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2026", by Global Market Insights, Inc., the market valuation of eLearning will cross $375 billion by 2026. Increasing internet penetration, proliferation of smartphones coupled with growing demand from corporate for on-job training are driving the market growth.

The Learning Management System (LMS) technology will gain traction in the e-learning market over the coming years owing to demand for improvised enterprise learning objectives. The platform enables delivery, tracking, and management of corporate e-learning programs. It is a fundamental component of an efficient learning strategy. Integration of cloud and AI technologies into LMS will enhance its capabilities and fuel the industry demand.

E-learning techniques are being used by educational institutions to teach students remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic. Several courses are being offered online to help students in gaining knowledge of their respective domains. The corporate sector is using digital learning technology to train employees. The adoption of cloud technologies in the corporate industry will further propel e-learning market growth. Companies are utilizing LMS tools as performance management systems that encompass competency management and employee appraisal, augmenting the market demand. Government organizations are using electronic platforms to provide training to health workers to guide them on ways to curb the COVID-19 spread.

The demand for content providers is expected to increase, offering reliable and sophisticated courses for both students and employees. Market players and content providers are collaborating to enhance content value and upgrade their offerings. Integration of learning content with LMS offers a complete solution for users to achieve their goals. The service segment will also witness growth owing to demand for customized and user-centric services for seamless operation of e-learning solutions.

The Asia Pacific e-learning market will grow substantially during the forecast timespan owing to rise in the number of businesses adopting advanced technologies. Government organizations in several countries including China, India, and Japan are encouraging the incorporation of the latest technologies for overall economic development. Initiatives, such as Digital India, have supported digitalization across several industry verticals in the country. Increasing demand from the business sector coupled with favorable government initiatives is driving the adoption of e-learning in the region.

Some major findings of the e-learning market report are:

Rapid digitalization across government, academic, and corporate sectors will drive e-learning market growth. Online content and courses offer flexibility and scalability to learners.

Development in technologies, such as cloud computing, AI, and machine learning, will propel industry growth. Technologies, such as machine learning and AI, help in targeting and tracking specific user requirements to boost marketability.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the need for social distancing to contain the virus spread across the globe. Corporate organizations and educational institutions are leveraging the benefits of electronic learning technologies to train employees and educate students while working remotely.

Digital platforms, such as Coursera, are offering university-affiliated courses and flexible modularized content to provide enhanced and reliable digital content. Market players, such as Microsoft Corporation, are providing platforms for collaborative team sessions in corporate environments.

Market players are focusing on providing tailored courses to expand their user bases and strengthen their market positions.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 E-Learning Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Industry landscape, 2015 - 2026

3.3 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.3.1 Global outlook

3.3.2 Regional outlook

3.3.3 Industry value chain

3.3.4 Competitive landscape

3.4 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Evolution of e-learning

3.4.2 Vendor matrix

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology

3.5.2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine learning (ML)

3.5.3 Online e-learning

3.5.3.1 Customer buying behaviour

3.5.3.2 Materials available online

3.5.3.2.1 Open Educational Resources (OER)

3.5.3.2.2 Mobile learning and gamification

3.5.3.2.3 Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)

3.5.3.2.4 Cloud vs on-premise LMS

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.6.1 Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)

3.6.2 North America

3.6.2.1 American Council on Education (ACE)

3.6.2.2 Higher Education Act

3.6.2.3 National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA)

3.6.2.4 U.S Department of Education (ED)

3.6.2.5 Advanced Distributed Learning (ADL) Initiative

3.6.2.6 Online Learning Consortium (OLC)

3.6.3 Europe

3.6.3.1 Higher Education Funding Council for England (HEFCE)

3.6.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

3.6.4 Asia Pacific

3.6.4.1 University Grants Commission (UGC) Act

3.6.4.2 Ministry of Education of China (MOE)

3.6.4.3 Private Education Promotion Law of the People's Republic China (PRC)

3.6.4.4 Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT)

3.6.5 Latin America

3.6.5.1 Ministry of Education, Brazil (MEC)

3.6.5.2 New Mexico Higher Education Department (NMHED)

3.6.6 MEA

3.6.6.1 Department of Higher Education and Training South Africa (DHET)

3.7 Industry impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls and challenges

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 Competitive landscape

3.10.1 Strategy dashboard

3.11 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/elearning-market-size

