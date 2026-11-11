E.ON sp. ADRs Aktie

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WKN: 909855 / ISIN: US2687801033

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11.11.2026 07:15:42

E.ON 9-month Adj. Net Income Rises, Adj. EBITDA Flat; Confirms FY26, FY30 Outlook

(RTTNews) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK, EOAN.DE) reported Wednesday higher adjusted net income in the first nine months of fiscal 2026, while adjusted EBITDA was flat, amid continued challenging market environment. Further, the firm reaffirmed outlook for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2030.

In the first nine months of 2026, adjusted Group net income rose 4 percent to €2.2 billion from €2.1 billion a year ago.

Adjusted Group EBITDA was €7.1 billion, same as last year, as anticipated.

Energy Networks' adjusted EBITDA was more than €5.3 billion, flat with last year. Energy Infrastructure Solutions' adjusted EBITDA climbed 15 percent year-over-year to €460 million.

Energy Retail's adjusted EBITDA dropped to €1.3 billion as anticipated from the prior-year figure of €1.4 billion.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the Group continues to expect adjusted Group EBITDA of €9.4 billion to €9.6 billion and adjusted Group net income of €2.7 billion to €2.9 billion.

E.ON also fully reaffirmed its mid-term outlook through 2030.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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