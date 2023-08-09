E.ON H1 Adj. Earnings Climb; Lifts FY23 Earnings View

(RTTNews) - German electric utility E.ON AG (EONGY.PK) reported Wednesday that its first-half adjusted net income of more than 2.3 billion euros was significantly above prior year's 1.4 billion euros.

Adjusted Group EBITDA climbed 40 percent to 5.7 billion euros from 4.1 billion euros last year.

The company generated positive first-half performances in both segments of Energy Networks and Customer Solutions.

Investments in the energy transition in the first half increased 36 percent year-on-year to 2.4 billion euros.

Citing the strong first-half results, E.ON raised its earnings forecast for fiscal 2023.

For full-year 2023, E.ON now anticipates adjusted net income of 2.7 billion euros to 2.9 billion euros, higher than previous forecast of 2.3 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros. Adjusted earnings per share would be 1.03 euros to 1.11 euros, while earlier outlook was 0.88 euro to 0.96 euro.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Group is now projected to be between 8.6 billion euros and 8.8 billion euros, higehr than previous forecast of 7.8 billion euros to 8 billion euros.

The adjusted forecast continues to factor in a possible deterioration of the market situation, particularly in the last quarter of 2023.

E.ON further reaffirmed its planned investments of roughly 5.8 billion euros for full-year 2023. The company intends to invest a total of 33 billion euros in energy infrastructure between 2023 and 2027.

