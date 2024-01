E.ON is too dim to get our promised solar panels to work

We’ve been struggling for 21 months after paying £3,000 depositI’ve been struggling for 21 months to get functioning solar panels and a battery installed by E.ON. I paid the £3,000 deposit in March 2022. After the initial survey in April, it disappeared without giving me an installation date. In November, it finally installed the scaffolding, damaging my satellite dish in the process, then failed to show up for the installation appointment. A second appointment was missed because E.ON sent the parts to the wrong warehouse.The panels and the battery were finally fitted, poorly, last December, but, because of missing parts, the system could not be commissioned and therefore exported electricity to the grid for free. This took a further two months to resolve. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel