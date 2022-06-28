E-ONE® Receives Order From the City of Varennes, Quebec for Fully Electric Vector™ Rescue Decon Truck

E-ONE®, a subsidiary of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), announces it is building an all-electric Vector™ Rescue Decon truck for the City of Varennes Fire Safety Service in Quebec; the first Rescue truck using the first fully electric North America- style fire truck design.

This Vector™ order, which will become one of the initial EV firetrucks in operation in Canada, came from the City of Varennes. REV Fire Group introduced its EV firetruck in August 2021, which utilizes 316 kilowatts of proven automotive grade batteries, and can be customized to accommodate specialized fire ground duties such as air support and decontamination of firefighters to remove carcinogens from gear after fighting structure fires.

The Vector™ design features low battery cell placement which offers a safer, lower center of gravity for enhanced stability while operating. The crew from Varennes worked closely with the engineers at E-ONE to develop this unique mission critical apparatus to serve their community.

100-inch-wide Cyclone ® cab with raised forward roof and rear vista

cab with raised forward roof and rear vista Extruded aluminum walk-thru body with full height / full depth compartments on each side

Upgraded air conditioning system with auxiliary A/C in the crew area of the cab and body

Diesel fired interior area heaters with on-demand hot water heating capabilities for Decon

Thermal battery management system

500-amps of available 12-volt power

Range extender for emergency back-up power to stay on scene for extended duties

4-bottle DOT 6000 PSI cascade system, booster pump and 2 bottle fill station for air support

Complete Decon package and shower inside the body with changing room for personnel

Walk-through body design to cab allows for separation of duties with a dirty firefighter entering in the back door and emerging through the cab crew doors decontaminated.

"This emergency truck is one-of-a-kind,” said Varennes Mayor Martin Damphousse in a city press release. "In addition to having a self-sufficiency that guarantees reliability for the entire duration of interventions, it will meet the needs of the Fire Safety Service on three specific points: the decontamination of firefighters on site with their equipment, air refueling breathing and release during a call.”

"We are excited to partner with Varennes Fire Safety Service to help protect both their community and the environment with one of the first EV fire apparatus in Canada,” said Kent Tyler, President of REV Fire Group. "It’s our first EV Rescue truck, which demonstrates the Vector’s customization and flexibility to suit a fire department’s needs.”

1200 Degrees, an E-ONE-authorized dealer, is handling the order and delivery is expected in 2023.

About E-ONE, Inc.

E-ONE is a leading fire apparatus manufacturer, making emergency vehicles, rescue trucks, aerial fire trucks, rescue pumpers and custom fire apparatus, and has produced more than 28,000 vehicles delivered around the world. Headquartered in Ocala, Florida, E-ONE is an industry leader in product innovations, new technologies and exceeding customer expectations. E-ONE is owned by the REV Group (NYSE: REVG).

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® companies are leading designers and manufacturers of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services, which serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. They provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers), and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). REV Group's diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of REV Group's brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

