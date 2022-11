E-scooter Biz Could be First Moscow IPO Since Ukraine Invasion

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's not exactly a victory parade on Red Square, but on Monday an electric scooter company announced it's considering listing on the Moscow Exchange, which would make it the country's first initial public offering since President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine in February.Whoosh, Russia's largest e-scooter rideshare company, is looking to get on the exchange in time to capitalize on a market that it projects to be worth nearly $1.6 billion by 2026. Whoosh is looking to raise $165 million to build its fleet and expand across Russia, Reuters reported.