E-Signature Technology Helps Combat Risk Against COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas, April 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Property management companies and businesses that perform inspections need the ability to protect themselves, their customers and limit their risk.

Limiting risk is not only a safety health concern but it is also essential in today's market.

Regardless of the working conditions, property managers need to have the ability to remotely request signatures and data whether working from their business establishments or home office. "Initially when we began building an e-signature module it was prior to all the recent events, said Gilbert Quinones, CEO of Inspect & Cloud (https://inspectandcloud.com).

"As we were already in development, I still remember last month like it was yesterday. I was sitting at my desk and I got a phone call from a property manager that I consider a close friend. As I picked up the phone, he didn't say hello but instead said, "Hey are y'all still working on that e-signature? I need it now!"

Gilbert explains, "It was at that time I knew we needed to get this development completed for our customers because it was now a matter of safety."

"We see it as our duty to not just always be innovating but more importantly to be creating features that are useful to property managers. I am extremely grateful we are able to provide this during this time."

What makes this e-signature technology unique is as follows.

1) Signer pages are branded to the property manager's company. When the recipients open the signer page they will see the property managers company name branded in the URL, company info, and logo.

2) Signer pages are mobile and desktop browser friendly. Unlike other e-signature platforms where you only click a mouse to select a simulated signature, this technology enables the recipients to actually sign, regardless of the kind of browser they use, it is compatible with a mouse or mobile touch screen.

3) Once signed their signature is locked into the report and it can not be edited. The recipient can then download the signed report directly from the signer page.

4) The property manager or inspector receives a notification email with the signed inspection report links to download the signed inspection.

5) Multi-Signature Compatible - Reports can now be signed by the Tenant, Co-Tenant, Owner, Co-Owner, or a Recipient such as a bank asset manager or another party you need to secure a signed report with.

6) Inspection Signature History - Property managers can see the history of their signature request on signature info-boxes that display the status of the request such as, Pending, Expired, or Signed. Property managers can also control the number of days they want the request to be valid before it expires.

Gilbert adds, "We look forward to expanding this technology but most importantly we hope this technology ultimately provides more safety for our customers. E-Signatures are not only the way of the future, but they will be extremely valuable during the COVID-19 period."

Inspect & Cloud also pioneered the world's first customizable Residential Inventory app that enables tenants to conduct their move-in inspection. Resident Inspection is a free software application to Inspect & Cloud customers.

Managers can assign tenant move-ins remotely. This process digitizes the inventory & condition form which can then be compared to the property manager's inspection using a side-by-side report.

Digital move-in inventory forms and E-Signatures are the way the future. These remote tools are more important than ever in today's market not just for convenience but it is the safer way to do business.

For a demonstration of the new E-Signature technology or Resident Inspection reach out to Inspect & Cloud's support center or visit https://www.inspectandcloud.com or https://www.residentinspection.com

Inspect & Cloud is fully integrated with major property management accounting software providers such as PROMAS and Rent Manager. If you would like to see about integrating your property management software with Inspect & Cloud contact their engineering team for info on API integrations at support@inspectandcloud.com.

Inspect & Cloud is a customizable property operations software provider that services thousands of users in 17 different countries around the world that enables users to manage their inspection systems using an integrated web application that syncs with their mobile devices available on iPhone, iPad, or Android devices. For more information visit https://www.inspectandcloud.com or contact the support center at (888) 960-6020.

SOURCE Inspect & Cloud