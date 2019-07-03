e.ventures closes $400 Million to Back Early Stage Founders in the US and Europe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- e.ventures, the first tech-enabled global venture capital firm, today announced $400M in new capital across two oversubscribed early stage funds: a $225M US-focused fund based out of San Francisco and a $175MEurope-focused fund based out of Berlin. This sixth generation of e.ventures early stage funds will invest $1.5M to $10M into technology startups ranging from Pre-A with traction to Series A and early Series B. The firm will use this capital to continue to partner with entrepreneurs building rapidly scaling, category-creating consumer, SaaS, and fintech companies with global aspirations.

Founded in 1999, e.ventures believes that, like every other business sector, the venture landscape is changing rapidly. As a result, the firm has created a unique "man+machine" approach to investing in and arming founders with applicable knowledge and actionable data-driven insights. The firm has at its core both two decades of in-the-trenches partnerships with some of the strongest founders around the world and in-house proprietary technology platforms to exponentially scale coverage of the fastest growing startups. Its technology provides deep analysis of a company's business engine and gives key insights to founders not easily accessible to-date.

"As a 20-year-old firm, we are well-versed in investing through cycles," said Mathias Schilling, e.ventures co-founder and US Managing Partner. "A core tenet of our philosophy is high-leverage, cross functional collaboration across a larger platform. Having a global network of partners, the growth team, and technologists sitting within our investment team provides a sum of the parts that is greater as a whole, and gives our early stage practice the nimbleness and flexibility of a small team with the reach and efficacy of a much larger firm."

With $1.6B under management, e.ventures' investments range from seed to growth. The firm is headquartered in San Francisco and Berlin with global partners in Beijing, Tokyo, and São Paulo. e.ventures has invested in over 200 startups globally with notable investments including FarFetch, The RealReal, GoPuff, Segment, Shipt, NGINX, Deposit Solutions, AngiesList, Appfolio, Groupon, and Sonos among many others.

"With the recent success of European IPOs such as FarFetch and Spotify, Europe-based companies with global reach have never been better positioned," said Christian Leybold, e.ventures co-founder and EU Managing Partner. "We look forward to doubling down on investing in early stage founders in Europe and the US with the new capital raised from top-tier global LPs."

Using a three pronged approach, e.ventures focuses on global reach and entry point while leveraging its proprietary technology platform.

Global strategy: Core early stage funds in the US and Europe , and global partners in Brazil and Asia allow e.ventures portfolio companies to rapidly scale with local expertise in-country and access to an unparalleled network worldwide.

Core early stage funds in the US and , and global partners in and allow e.ventures portfolio companies to rapidly scale with local expertise in-country and access to an unparalleled network worldwide. Proprietary technology platform: EVA technology, 10 years in development, provides exponential scale, unique insights, and efficiency to e.ventures' investment team and competitive landscaping to portfolio companies. Athena, which was deployed two years ago, is a proprietary BI tool for companies that generates valuable insights into the business engine, delivering actionable insights for company growth.

EVA technology, 10 years in development, provides exponential scale, unique insights, and efficiency to e.ventures' investment team and competitive landscaping to portfolio companies. Athena, which was deployed two years ago, is a proprietary BI tool for companies that generates valuable insights into the business engine, delivering actionable insights for company growth. Entry point: Inflection point investing in core areas of focus helps early stage companies scale while leveraging the team's expertise.

About e.ventures

Founded in 1999, e.ventures is the first tech-enabled global venture capital firm and invests in consumer and software companies from early to growth stage. The firm has combined their extensive, truly global network with local experience and insight to support over 200 startups globally with notable US investments including Sonos, AngiesList, TheRealReal, Shipt, Segment, NGINX, GoPuff, and Acorns and European investments including FarFetch, Deposit Solutions, CityDeal/Groupon, Natural Cycles, Blinkist, and Asana Rebel.

