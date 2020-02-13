e-Vision Smart Optics is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. John Hunkeler, M.D. to the e-Vision Board of Directors

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dr. John Hunkeler was appointed to the e-Vision Optics Board of Directors and is a highly recognized leader in ophthalmology, providing a vast, real-world knowledge base in the world of vision care. With the rapid expansion of reality products, such as VR (Virtual Reality), AR (Augmented Reality), MR (Mixed Reality), XR (Extended Reality) and products like the Electronic Contact Lens (ECL), e-Vision will leverage Dr. Hunkeler's experience.

Dr. John Hunkeler is a nationally recognized leader in ophthalmology. He is the founder and medical director of the Hunkeler Eye Institute, which specializes in cataract lens implant surgery and laser refractive surgery. Dr. Hunkeler is a board-certified ophthalmologist and past president of the American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery. He maintained a private practice in the metropolitan Kansas City area since 1973 until retirement in 2019.

Dr. Hunkeler helped educate ophthalmologists throughout the world in the technique of small incision cataract surgery. In 1977, Dr. John Hunkeler was the founding director of the Kansas City Eye Bank and served as its medical director for the next 10 years. He was the first surgeon to use the YAG laser in Kansas City in 1984 and the excimer laser in 1988. In October 1996, he was recognized by Ophthalmology Times as one of the top 100 ophthalmologists in the United States. He also served as a medical monitor for the laser photorefractive keratectomy study for nearsightedness.

As former chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Kansas School of Medicine (1994–2000), Dr. Hunkeler oversaw the training of ophthalmology residents at the school. Dr. Hunkeler earned his medical degree from the University of Kansas and continued his medical training with an internship at the Los Angeles County Hospital and subsequent ophthalmology residency at the University of Kansas. Also, he has held leadership roles in many ophthalmic organizations and served on the boards of the Outpatient Ophthalmic Surgery Society, the American Board of Eye Surgery, and the Eye Bank Association of America.

"The world of vision technologies including electronic lenses both large and small and the reality suite of patents are all rapidly becoming main stream products and we are excited to have access to the real world experience of Dr. Hunkeler," Joel Zychick, CEO, eVision™ Optics.

"We live in an exciting age, with the rapid advancement of vision technologies that will benefit people today and for generations to come. I look forward to helping e-Vision advance this technology," Dr. John Hunkeler, e-Vision Optics, board member.

