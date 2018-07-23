eCampus.com Announces Partnership With Southern Virginia University to Increase Access to Affordable Course Materials

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 23, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After an extensive search for a partner to meet their textbook needs, eCampus.com Virtual Bookstores was selected based on their cost-effective model and robust management platform. Beginning in fall 2018, Southern Virginia University students will have 24/7 access to affordable course materials in every format, including new, used, rental, eBook, and marketplace. Orders can be placed at any time through a state-of-the-art online bookstore customized for the institution.

Continuing to align with Southern Virginia University's commitment to a technology-rich educational experience, the eCampus.com Virtual Bookstore solution supports cutting-edge textbook ordering with savings up to 70% off of publisher list prices. This equates to improved access to course materials through reduced costs, ultimately driving academic outcomes. With Southern Virginia University's new Apple partnership, students will have instant access to course material ordering through their institution-provided iPads. Further complementing the solution for students is a best-in-class customer service team who will provide superior year-round support and facilitate buybacks each semester. Faculty also benefit from a powerful online adoption tool that streamlines the entire adoption process.

"We're looking forward to our partnership with eCampus.com," said Jeremiah John, Provost for Southern Virginia University. "It will make buying and renting textbooks more convenient and affordable for our students. Having a virtual bookstore also compliments our technology partnership with Apple that placed an iPad in the hands of every student and faculty member at the University."

Matt Montgomery, President and CEO of eCampus.com, commented:

"eCampus.com's Virtual Bookstore program is committed to improved textbook affordability. We are pleased to partner with Southern Virginia University to align with their goals of providing students an innovative virtual bookstore experience that reduces course material costs, streamlines adoptions for faculty, and ultimately drives academic outcomes. We applaud this institution who is committed to a cutting-edge online bookstore program that gives students 24/7 access to the course materials they need for success."

About eCampus.com

eCampus.com is a premier online retailer of course materials and digital content. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus.com's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for high school, college and university students to buy, rent, and sell textbooks and access digital content. The company launched on July 2, 1999, the birthday of original investor Dave Thomas of Wendy's. From the beginning, their driving force has been meeting the needs of the customers they serve. Remaining an innovative leader in the course materials industry, eCampus.com serves over 250 colleges and universities through an innovative course material solutions suite, including full service Virtual Bookstores and the eCampus.com ALL Access program. eCampus.com's mission enables institutions to increase course material affordability, serving millions of students to date. Through products that simplify the adoption, management and procurement of course materials, eCampus.com propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, at the right price. Learn more at ecampus.com and ecampuscms.com.

About Southern Virginia University

Southern Virginia University is a private, self-reliant college aligned with the principles and values of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Located in the heart of Virginia's majestic Shenandoah Valley, Southern Virginia is one of the fastest-growing private residential colleges in the country. More than 1,000 students are projected to enroll this fall, which represents a 50-percent enrollment growth over five years.

Southern Virginia's unique academic model attracts students from all 50 states and 5 countries and results in one of the highest job-placement rates (93 percent) of any college or university in the Commonwealth of Virginia. The University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, sponsors 22 NCAA Division III sports and is a member of the Capital Athletic Conference. For more information on Southern Virginia, visit svu.edu.

