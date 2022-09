EA Stock: 3 Reasons to Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors are avoiding the video game industry right now on fears of an impending growth slowdown. That temporary slump could be creating an unusually attractive buying opportunity for one of the biggest developers, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA).EA has a packed content pipeline, which should help it maintain sales growth even as interest wanes in the category following several years of soaring demand. But there are other reasons to like the stock today, too.Let's look at the biggest ones.Continue reading