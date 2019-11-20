|
20.11.2019 03:15:00
Eagle Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of Receiver
CALGARY, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Eagle Energy Inc. (TSXV- EGL) ("Eagle") was the subject of a receivership order today by the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench upon the application of Eagle's secured lenders. FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as Receiver of Eagle's current and future assets, undertakings and properties. Information regarding the Receivership can be found on the Receiver's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/Eagleenergy.
All of Eagle's board of directors have resigned concurrently with the appointment of the Receiver.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Eagle Energy Inc.
