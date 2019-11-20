+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.at? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
20.11.2019 03:15:00

Eagle Energy Inc. Announces Appointment of Receiver

CALGARY, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Eagle Energy Inc. (TSXV- EGL) ("Eagle") was the subject of a receivership order today by the Alberta Court of Queen's Bench upon the application of Eagle's secured lenders. FTI Consulting Canada Inc. was appointed as Receiver of Eagle's current and future assets, undertakings and properties.  Information regarding the Receivership can be found on the Receiver's website at http://cfcanada.fticonsulting.com/Eagleenergy. 

All of Eagle's board of directors have resigned concurrently with the appointment of the Receiver.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Eagle Energy Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow und Nasdaq schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Tag im Minus -- DAX nach Jahreshoch letztlich kaum bewegt -- Börsen in Fernost schließen mehrheitlich fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kippt im Sitzungsverlauf die Stimmung. Der deutsche Leitindex tritt auf der Stelle. In den USA zeigten sich die Indizes uneinheitlich. Die Börsen in Fernost zogen am Dienstag überwiegend an, insbesondere der Hang Seng verzeichnete ein kräftiges Plus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB