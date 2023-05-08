Eagle Ford Shale Asset Opportunity - The VirTex Companies

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The VirTex Companies of Corpus Christi, Texas, have announced an acquisition opportunity in the prolific Eagle Ford Shale Formation of South Texas covering approximately 48,000 acres. The Company is vertically integrated with upstream, midstream and well service assets. The assets have a strong, long-lived producing oil component of nearly 2,119 BOE/day gross and a gas stream yielding nearly 352 BPD of NGL's gross. The Eagle Ford asset has 64 ready-to-drill locations based on third party engineering reports. Total 3P net reserves are estimated at 52,030 MBOE, valued at approximately $454M and a resource potential of 177,920 MBOE, valued at $1,314M.

To find out more about this unique opportunity please contact Jason Reimbold at BOK Financial Securities at 713-412-9079 or JReimbold@bokf.com.

