WKN: A0BLQZ / ISIN: US26969P1084

29.01.2026 12:42:35

Eagle Materials Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) revealed a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $102.903 million, or $3.22 per share. This compares with $119.574 million, or $3.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Eagle Materials Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $555.956 million from $558.025 million last year.

Eagle Materials Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $102.903 Mln. vs. $119.574 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.22 vs. $3.56 last year. -Revenue: $555.956 Mln vs. $558.025 Mln last year.

EXP was up by 0.04% at $217.92 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

Eagle Materials IncShs

Eagle Materials IncShs 175,00 -0,57% Eagle Materials IncShs

